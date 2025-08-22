Bengaluru Motorists Get Relief: 50% Off on Traffic Violation Fines

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has announced a 50% rebate on all pending traffic fines, effective from August 23 to September 12. The initiative, approved by the Karnataka government, is intended to help motorists clear their dues at a reduced cost and avoid legal consequences.

This is not the first time BTP has offered such relief. In 2023, a similar 50% discount drive helped close over two lakh violations and recover more than Rs 5.6 crore in unpaid fines.

According to an order issued on Thursday (August 21), the concession applies to all pending e-challans issued by the police. Motorists can settle dues by paying half the fine during this limited-time window.

Multiple payment options have been provided for clearing challans. Motorists can use the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app or the BTP ASTraM app introduced by the Bengaluru Traffic Division.

Payments can also be made by providing vehicle registration numbers at nearby traffic police stations or the Traffic Management Centre, as well as through Karnataka One or Bangalore One portals.

The BTP advised motorists to check their registration numbers for pending challans and make payments before the September 12 deadline.

The rebate strictly applies only to fines recorded via the mobile e-challan system and excludes older Transport Department cases.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Bengaluru Traffic Police stated, “This concession is designed to provide relief to vehicle owners while encouraging them to clear dues and uphold traffic discipline. Together, let us move towards a safer and more responsible Bengaluru.”

As per official figures, Bengaluru recorded over 8.29 million traffic violation cases in 2024 – underscoring the surge in offences as the city’s growing vehicle population collides with limited road infrastructure.