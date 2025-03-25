Bengaluru College Declares Holiday for Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Release!

The release of Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan has led to an unexpected holiday for students at Good Shepherd College, a nursing institute in Bengaluru. The college’s MD, Tojo John, a dedicated Mohanlal fan, has announced a holiday on March 27, the day of the film’s release.

According to reports, the college has also arranged a special screening for students at YGR Signature Mall to celebrate the film’s launch.

About L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film follows Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi-Ab’raam, played by Mohanlal, as he navigates a world of power, politics, and crime. The first installment was a massive success, setting the stage for an even bigger sequel.

Scripted by Murali Gopy, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, and Arjun Das. It also marks a major milestone as the first Malayalam film to release in IMAX.

With sky-high expectations and record-breaking pre-sales, Empuraan is set to make history at the box office. The excitement surrounding its release is evident, with fans and institutions alike celebrating the occasion. The Bengaluru college’s holiday announcement is just one example of the film’s massive cultural impact.