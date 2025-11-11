Bank Holidays This Week, November 10–16: Check State-Wise Holiday List

Banks across India will remain closed only on Sunday, November 16, 2025, as part of the regular weekly holiday schedule. Apart from this routine closure, banking operations will function as usual throughout the week, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Interestingly, November 15 falls on the third Saturday, which means banks will remain open for all regular in-person transactions on that day.

Understanding Regular Bank Closures in India

All public and private sector banks across India follow a uniform weekly schedule — remaining closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

In addition to these fixed weekly holidays, banks in different states also observe regional holidays based on local festivals, cultural occasions, and religious observances. These state-specific holidays are finalized jointly by the RBI and the respective state governments, and the complete list is published annually on the RBI’s official website.

Bank Holidays in November 2025

So far in November, banks in several states have already observed five regional holidays due to local festivities.

The most recent one was on November 8 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, for Kanakadasa Jayanthi, commemorating the birth anniversary of the 16th-century saint, poet, and composer Kanaka Dasa.

As per the RBI’s November 2025 schedule, no further designated bank holidays are listed for the remainder of the month — except for the fourth Saturday and Sundays, when all branches will be closed nationwide.

Banking Services Available During Holidays

Even when physical branches are closed, customers can continue using digital banking platforms without interruption.

Services such as internet banking, mobile banking apps, and UPI will remain operational 24/7.

For cash needs, ATMs will function as usual, while NEFT and RTGS systems will also remain available for fund transfers. Customers can make card payments, initiate service requests, and even apply for chequebooks or demand drafts online.

Additionally, several non-transactional services — such as card replacements, locker applications, and standing instruction setups — can be initiated digitally during holidays.

RBI’s Role Under the Negotiable Instruments Act

The RBI officially declares bank holidays each year under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the handling of financial instruments like cheques, bills of exchange, and promissory notes.

Transactions involving these instruments are suspended on declared holidays to ensure uniformity in banking operations across the country.