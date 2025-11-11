Telangana Bus Fire: 29 Passengers Escape Death in Nalgonda Blaze

A private overnight bus caught fire early this morning on National Highway 65 in Nalgonda district, Telangana, but in a fortunate turn of events, all 29 passengers aboard escaped unhurt. The fire erupted near Chityal Mandal, causing panic on the highway and disrupting traffic.

The incident took place in the pre-dawn hours when the bus, travelling towards Hyderabad, was stopped at a signal on NH-65. According to available reports, smoke began emanating from the engine compartment, prompting the driver to pull over and order an evacuation. Passengers hurried to safety as flames began engulfing the vehicle. Fire-fighting units arrived and extinguished the blaze without delay.

Emergency services confirmed that none of the 29 passengers sustained major injuries. Some reported slight discomfort from smoke inhalation, but immediate medical attention on site obviated the need for hospitalisation.

Police have registered a case and commenced investigations to determine the exact cause of the fire. Traffic on the busy highway was temporarily halted and later diverted while authorities cleared the wreckage and inspected the scene.

The swift and calm reaction of the bus crew and passengers likely prevented what could have been a major tragedy on one of Telangana’s most-trafficked corridors. Officials said that the evacuation was orderly and commendable under stressful conditions. Road safety experts highlighted the incident as a reminder of the importance of vehicle maintenance, especially for commercial transport operating overnight on long interstate routes.

As towing teams removed the burnt-out bus and reopened the highway, state transport and highway authorities reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing safety norms and regular inspections of commercial vehicles. They urged all bus operators to carry functional fire extinguishers, train staff in emergency evacuation procedures, and maintain engine systems to reduce risk of fire.