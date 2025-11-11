Telangana and Bihar Schools Holiday, November 11, Today: Bye-Elections Holiday

Schools in Telangana and Bihar will remain closed today, November 11, 2025, due to the ongoing bye-elections. The Collector and District Magistrate of Hyderabad, Harichandana Dasari, has announced that all institutions, including government offices and schools designated as polling stations, will be shut today.

The bye-elections are being conducted for the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad district, and November 10, 11, and 14 have been declared as paid holidays for all schools and offices working as polling or counting centres.

In Bihar, educational institutions will remain closed today and on November 14, 2025, which is the counting day. The Election Commission of India has announced that the polling date in the Bihar Assembly election will be a paid holiday for all eligible voters who are part of any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or establishment.

This rule is also applicable to bye-elections in eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories scheduled to go to polls on November 11. As per Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or establishment, and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a State/UT, shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of the poll.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across poll-bound Bihar following a deadly explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday that killed at least eight people. Director General of Police Vinay Kumar has issued a high alert across Bihar, and all wings of Bihar Police have been directed to maintain close watch and extraordinary vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements.

The state police, already on high alert for the second and final phase of the Assembly polls scheduled on November 11, have further tightened security across districts.

Also read: November 11 Holiday in Telangana: Schools, Colleges, and Government Offices Shut for Polls