Jubilee Hills By-Poll: Clash Erupts Between Congress and BRS Cadres in Vengal Rao Nagar

Tension erupted on Tuesday during the high-stakes Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Hyderabad, as cadres of the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) clashed at a polling booth in Vengal Rao Nagar. The incident, which took place at booth number 120, led to chaos in the area as both party workers engaged in a physical altercation, raising concerns about voter intimidation and security on polling day.

According to reports from the ground, the clash began when BRS workers accused Congress supporters of obstructing voters and creating confusion at the polling station. Congress cadres, on the other hand, alleged that BRS members were attempting to control access to the booth and influence voters. Police personnel were immediately deployed to the area to restore order and prevent the situation from escalating further.

The Jubilee Hills by-election, one of Telangana’s most closely watched contests, was triggered by the death of three-time BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier this year. His widow, Maganti Sunitha, is contesting on a BRS ticket, while the Congress has fielded V. Naveen Yadav, and the BJP is represented by Lankala Deepak Reddy.

The seat has witnessed a fierce campaign with all three major parties making strong pushes to secure urban and middle-class voters in this influential constituency.

The altercation at Vengal Rao Nagar added to the growing list of controversies surrounding this by-poll. Both BRS and Congress have accused each other of distributing cash, spreading misinformation, and manipulating voters through fake videos and online propaganda. Election authorities have since tightened security across the 407 polling stations in Jubilee Hills to ensure peaceful voting.

Local residents have expressed frustration at how the election has become increasingly confrontational, overshadowing key civic issues such as road repairs, water supply, and drainage problems that continue to plague several neighbourhoods in the constituency.

Election officials confirmed that additional police forces have been deployed across sensitive polling booths to prevent further clashes. Surveillance cameras and flying squads have been placed on high alert to monitor activities near voting centres. The Election Commission has also been informed about the incident and is reviewing complaints filed by both parties.