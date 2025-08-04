Bank Holidays This Week, August 4–10, 2025: Full State‑Wise RBI List Released

Banks across India will observe multiple holidays between August 4 and August 10, 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. However, these will not be continuous holidays for all bank branches nationwide. Bank closures will vary from state to state, depending on regional festivals and specific local observances.

State-Wise Bank Holiday Schedule

August 8 (Friday): Bank branches will remain closed in Gangtok for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

Bank branches will remain closed in Gangtok for Tendong Lho Rum Faat. August 9 (Saturday):

Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla for Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima.

Banks across the country will also remain closed due to the Second Saturday holiday.

August 10 (Sunday): Banks across India will remain closed for the regular Sunday weekend holiday.

It is important to note that these holidays will not apply simultaneously across all states. For example, banks in Agartala will be closed on a different day for the Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, but this holiday will not be observed in other states.

RBI Holiday Categories

The Reserve Bank of India classifies bank holidays into three categories:

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday

Banks’ Closing of Accounts

Since banking holidays depend on regional festivals and official state notifications, the exact schedule varies across states and banking institutions.

Tip for Customers: Plan your banking activities in advance to avoid inconvenience during this holiday week.