Bank Holidays on March 24th and 25th Likely

In an unexpected turn of events, bank employees are in line for an unmarked two-day break this March. The reason? A nationwide strike organized by bank trade unions in protest against several ongoing issues faced by employees in the sector.

After years of long working hours, high pressure, and unaddressed grievances, bank employees are stepping up their fight for fair treatment. As a result, trade unions have called for a two-day strike on March 24th and 25th, bringing banking operations to a standstill across the country.

The strike is being led by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which is supported by nine major banking unions. Their demands include:

A five-day workweek,

Increased job opportunities,

Removal of the DFS review,

Regularization of contract workers, and

An IT tax exemption for salaries up to Rs. 25 lakh.

Although the specifics of the strike are still being finalized, it is highly likely that the protest will proceed as planned. Customers are urged to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid disruptions on these dates.