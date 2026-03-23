Bank Holidays March 23–29: Ram Navami, Chaite Dasain & Weekend Closures Explained

Banks in several regions across India are set to remain closed for four consecutive days next week, from March 26 to March 29, 2026. The closures are due to a mix of festival-related holidays and the regular weekend break.

Both public and private sector banks, including major institutions like the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, will be affected in select cities during this period.

Why Banks Will Remain Closed

The extended bank holiday stretch is primarily due to the celebration of Shree Ram Navami, along with the fourth Saturday and Sunday holidays.

As per the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar, bank holidays in India are determined based on national events, regional festivals, and fixed weekend closures. For March 2026, the RBI has scheduled a total of 18 bank holidays, including all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Date-Wise Bank Holidays

March 26 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed in cities such as Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, and others due to Ram Navami celebrations.

March 27 (Friday): Bank branches will be shut in cities like Hyderabad, Patna, Vijayawada, Bhopal, and Bhubaneswar for Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain).

March 28 (Saturday): Banks across the country will be closed for the fourth Saturday.

March 29 (Sunday): Weekly Sunday holiday observed nationwide.

It is important to note that festival-related bank holidays may differ from one state to another, depending on local customs and observances.

Banking Services During Holidays

Even though physical branches will not operate on these days, customers can still carry out most financial activities through digital platforms. Online banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and UPI services will remain available for transactions, fund transfers, and bill payments.

How Bank Holidays Are Decided in India

Bank holidays in India are not uniform nationwide. While some holidays are observed across the country, many are specific to certain states or cities.