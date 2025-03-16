Bank Holidays March 2025: Check Upcoming Closures

With Holi behind us, it's time to look ahead at the upcoming bank holidays in March, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Here’s what you can expect:

March 16: Banks will be closed due to Sunday.

March 22: Banks will close for the fourth Saturday.

March 23: Banks will be closed due to Sunday.

March 27: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Kashmir for Shab-e-Qadr.

March 28: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Kashmir for Jumma-tul-Vida.

March 30: Banks will be closed due to Sunday.

March 31: Banks will be closed across most states for Eid-ul-Fitr, except in Himachal Pradesh, where they will remain open.

These holidays may affect your banking plans, so it’s important to complete any transactions before the breaks. If you have urgent needs, mobile and online banking services are always available. Stay ahead and manage your banking needs digitally to avoid any inconvenience!