Bank Holidays in April 2025: Complete List of Dates

When the month of April starts, it is important to know the bank holidays that will be observed during the month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that banks will be closed on various days in April, such as Sundays, public holidays, and special festivals.

Annual Inventory and Bank Holidays

The first April bank holiday will be on April 1, 2025, because of the commercial banks' annual inventory. This is a compulsory process where banks have to keep themselves closed for one day.

Other Bank Holidays in April

Besides April 1, banks will also be closed on the following dates:

April 6 (Sunday): Ram Navami

April 10 (Thursday): Birthday of Lord Mahavir

April 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday of the month

April 13 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

April 14 (Monday): Birth anniversary of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday

April 21 (Monday): Garia Puja (only in Agartala)

April 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday of the month

April 29 (Monday): Lord Shri Parshuram Jayanti

April 30 (Tuesday): Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya (only in Bengaluru)

Alternative Banking Options

In such bank holidays, banking services remain accessible to customers through internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs. Branch banking facilities will not be provided on bank holidays.

Being informed about bank holidays, the customers can arrange their banking tasks in advance so that they face no inconvenience.

Also read: Lucknow Municipal Corporation opens on March 22, 23