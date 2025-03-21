Gwyneth Paltrow on success: It’s just not as glamorous as it looks

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has said that her early success actually blunted some of her ambition.

The 52-year-old star, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'Shakespeare in Love', the 1998 romantic comedy film, told Vanity Fair magazine: "I had the validation so early that it was almost not a good thing."

She also suggested that the importance of awards are often overblown, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "It’s just not as glamorous as it looks."

Paltrow said that she craved validation during her younger years.

She explained: "There’s a healthy level of ambition, like, ‘I know who I am’ and ‘I want the world'. And then there’s another aspect that comes from damage ... ‘I want that so that a hole will be filled, so that other people will find me worthy, so that I’ll be lovable'. I think I was very much dancing between those things."

The actress had recently returned to the movie business to film 'Marty Supreme', the new sports drama. She admits that motherhood has been her top priority over the last decade.

She said: "I didn’t even contemplate doing anything that would take me away from my kids, but I’ve always sort of understood how finite this period of childhood is."

Her last appearance in a movie was back in 2019, when she starred in 'Avengers Endgame', and the actress previously said that she won't return to the superhero franchise.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I mean, I'm a bit old to be in a suit ... I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked in to it. I was friends with ['Iron Man' director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first 'Iron Man' and then to watch how important it has become to the fans."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.