Bank Holiday Tomorrow or Not on May 16?

If you are planning to visit a bank on Saturday, May 16, 2026, here is the important update. Tomorrow is a regular working Saturday for banks across most parts of India because banks remain closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Since May 16, 2026, falls on the third Saturday, banks will generally remain open and operate normally in most states.

However, there is one exception. Banks in Sikkim, especially in Gangtok, are expected to remain closed on account of State Day celebrations.

Customers in other states can continue with regular banking activities such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and branch services during standard banking hours.

Even if branches are open, customers can also use digital banking services like mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs, and UPI transactions without interruption.

State Where Banks May Be Closed on May 16, 2026

Sikkim – State Day holiday

Are Banks Open Tomorrow?

Yes, banks will remain open in most states on Saturday, May 16, 2026, because it is neither the second Saturday nor the fourth Saturday of the month.