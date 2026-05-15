NEET UG 2026 Online Exam on June 21

The Central Government has announced a major change in the pattern of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) beginning next year. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed that NEET UG 2026 will be conducted entirely in online mode following concerns raised over the recent paper leak controversy.

According to the latest update, the government is planning to replace the traditional OMR sheet system with a computer-based examination format. Officials believe this move will strengthen transparency in the examination process and significantly reduce the chances of cheating and malpractice.

NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to take place on June 21 across India. Candidates appearing for the medical entrance examination will be able to download their admit cards from June 14 through the official examination portal.

The decision to introduce computer-based testing is being viewed as a major reform in India’s medical entrance examination system. Authorities stated that digital exams would help improve security measures, streamline the evaluation process, and ensure fair conduct of the examination nationwide.

The transition comes after widespread criticism and investigations related to alleged irregularities in previous NEET examinations. Education authorities are now focusing on adopting advanced technology-driven systems to restore confidence among students and parents.

Experts believe the online examination model will also help in better monitoring of exam centers, quicker processing of results, and enhanced data security. More detailed guidelines regarding the new examination format are expected to be released by the National Testing Agency in the coming months.