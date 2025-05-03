Bank Holiday on May 4 Due To This Reason

Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, May 4 is a holiday for banks as it is a Sunday. As per RBI rules, banks remain closed on Sundays and other specific holidays.

RBI Rules regarding Bank Holidays

The RBI specifies bank holidays in India, which are:

Sundays

Second and fourth Saturdays (in certain cases)

National holidays such as Republic Day and Independence Day

Festival holidays such as Diwali and Christmas

State holidays

Bank Holidays in May 2025

Although May 4th is a bank holiday because it falls on a Sunday, there may be other holidays during May based on the state and festivals. Banks tend to follow the list of RBI holidays, but it's always a good idea to confirm with your particular bank regarding their holiday calendar.

Importance of Checking Bank Holiday Schedules

If you have banking work to be done, it is necessary to verify the holiday schedule in advance so that you are not inconvenienced. You can look at the RBI website or your bank's website for the latest information on bank holidays.

Knowing the bank holiday schedule will help you plan your financial transactions accordingly and prevent any last-minute hassles.

