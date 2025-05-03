IRCTC New Rule: No Sleeper or AC for Waitlisted Tickets!

Indian Railways has implemented a strict new rule starting May 1 that directly impacts passengers with waitlisted tickets. According to the new directive, waitlisted passengers will no longer be allowed to board Sleeper or AC coaches. If found traveling in these reserved classes without a confirmed ticket, passengers will be penalized.

As per the new rule:

A fine of ₹250 will be imposed for unauthorized travel in Sleeper class.

A fine of ₹440 will be imposed for unauthorized travel in AC class.

Additionally, the ticket fare from the boarding point to the next station will also be charged.

The Railways clarified that passengers without confirmed tickets must travel only in General class coaches. This move is aimed at ensuring fairness and improving the travel experience for those with confirmed reservations.

Passengers are advised to check their ticket status before boarding to avoid fines and inconvenience.