Saif Ali Khan Negative Comments on Prabhas Adipurush Going Viral

Pan-Indian star Prabhas' stardom has grown tremendously ever since the release of Bahubali: The Conclusion. The star, who has struggled to land a proper hit since Bahubali, has found his footing by opting for movies like Salaar and Kalki (2898 A.D.). Before these two movies became blockbusters, Prabhas had a series of flops.

Saaho turned out to be a hit at the box office, but movies like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush ended up being giant duds. Adipurush especially failed to make even an ounce of impact on Indian audiences, despite attempting to retell the grand old tale of the Ramayana for younger Indian audiences.

Instead, the movie harmed people as fans started mocking the film for projecting the epic's characters in a comical way. Om Raut's idea as the director is to give Ramayana a cartoon-like touch and tell the same story, but he failed in its execution on every front.

Talking about the same, Saif Ali Khan, a senior Bollywood actor who essayed Ravanasura's role in the film, outrightly declared that the film was bad, and when he recently gave the movie a rewatch alongside his son, he gave him a look that showed how disappointed he was in his legendary father.

After that look on his son's face, Saif Ali Khan also revealed that he had apologized. Saif also clarified that his son gave him that look because of the confusion over why he was being made to watch Adipurush in the first place.

All in all, it's evident that Saif Ali Khan clearly regrets doing Om Raut's film. He might have agreed to do it in the first place because the filmmaker had previously directed him in the massive blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior went on to generate significant revenue at the North Indian box office, while Adipurush did not achieve similar success.

It was the debacle of Adipurush that forced Prabhas to give a thorough look at his script selections, and since then, everything has changed, and he is now on a roll with Salaar 2, Spirit, Fauji, and Raja Saab.