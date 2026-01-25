Bank Holiday List Next Week: 3-Day Closure and Service Disruptions

Bank customers across India should be prepared for multiple bank holidays and possible service disruptions in the coming week. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already listed the holiday schedule for January, and the upcoming week will see bank closures due to Republic Day and weekends, while a potential strike may affect banking operations in some regions.

Bank Holiday on January 26 Due to Republic Day

Banks across India will remain closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, on account of Republic Day, which is a national holiday. Since Republic Day is observed nationwide, all public and private sector banks, including regional rural banks and cooperative banks, will suspend branch operations in every state and Union Territory.

Republic Day is one of the three national holidays in India, along with Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, when banks are mandatorily closed across the country.

Three-Day Bank Holiday Weekend

This year, the Republic Day holiday falls immediately after a weekend, creating a three-day continuous bank holiday:

• January 24 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday (bank holiday)

• January 25 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

• January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day (national holiday)

Because of this long weekend, customers are advised to complete important banking work in advance.

Possible Banking Disruption on January 27

In addition to the official holidays, January 27 may see disruptions in public sector banks due to a proposed nationwide strike by bank employee unions. The strike is being planned to demand a five-day work week and other issues related to working conditions.

If the strike goes ahead, public sector bank branches may not function normally on that day. However, private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are expected to operate as usual.

Another Bank Holiday on February 1

Banks will also remain closed on Sunday, February 1, as per the regular weekly holiday schedule. This means customers may face limited branch access for several days in a short period.

Digital Banking Services to Continue

While physical bank branches will remain closed on these holidays, customers can continue to use:

• ATM services

• UPI and mobile banking

• Internet banking

• Debit and credit card transactions

These digital services will remain operational even during bank holidays.

Customers Advised to Plan Ahead

With multiple holidays and possible strike-related disruptions, customers are advised to plan cash withdrawals, cheque deposits, and branch-related work in advance. Businesses and individuals who rely on branch services should take note of the upcoming schedule to avoid inconvenience.