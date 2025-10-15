Bank Holiday During Diwali 2025: October 20 or 21?

With Diwali approaching, many are perplexed over the date of the festival this year. Some reports indicate that Diwali will be observed on Monday, October 20, while others note the festival on Tuesday, October 21. This also led to issues regarding bank holidays during the festival. Individuals want to know if banks in their city will be closed on October 20 or 21.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, all banks in the majority of the cities will be closed on October 20 as it is Diwali. But there will be some cities where banks will not close. Some of the cities where banks will be open are Imphal, Gangtok, Patna, Belapur, Jammu, Srinagar, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, and Mumbai.

On 21st October, several banks will be closed to observe the Diwali and Govardhan Puja celebrations. These include states and cities such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Odisha, Manipur, Bhubaneswar, and Belapur.

Here's a peek at the bank holidays coming up during the festive season:

October 18: Assam's private and government banks will be closed for Kati Bihu.

October 20: The majority of banks across the nation will be closed for the celebration of Diwali.

October 21: Banks in nearly every state will be closed on account of Govardhan Puja.

October 27: Banks in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will be closed for Chhath Puja.

October 28: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed on the second day of Chhath Puja.

This schedule offers customers guidance on planning their banking activities during the holidays. Customers are encouraged to contact their local branches for any further changes or updates on holiday hours.

Also read: Stock Market Holiday on Diwali 2025: BSE & NSE Closed Dates