Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar vs Nehal Chudasama Fierce Clash Earns Internet Backlash!

The drama inside Bigg Boss 19 reached new heights after contestant Malti Chahar made a controversial remark aimed at fellow housemate Nehal Chudasama, triggering massive backlash both inside and outside the house. During a heated exchange, Malti told Nehal, “Kapde pehen ke baat karna,” which roughly translates to “Speak after wearing proper clothes.” The comment quickly went viral and drew strong criticism from viewers who accused her of being disrespectful and body-shaming.

The argument began during a light discussion about preparing suji ka halwa in the kitchen. Nehal, who currently serves as the captain of the house, had asked everyone not to interfere with the cooking. Malti reportedly taunted her by calling the dish “ganda halwa,” a jibe that immediately caught the attention of Baseer Ali, who questioned her choice of words. The situation escalated when Malti made the remark about Nehal’s clothes, leaving the former Miss India stunned and visibly upset.

Housemates appeared shocked by Malti’s tone, with several trying to calm the situation. Viewers, however, were far less forgiving. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions condemning Malti’s behavior. Many users called for her eviction, while others said her comments were a poor reflection on her and her family. One user wrote that Malti’s words were “shameful” and uncalled for, while another warned that she was “ruining Deepak Chahar’s image,” referring to her brother, the Indian cricketer.

This isn’t the first time Malti has stirred controversy inside the Bigg Boss house. Her blunt remarks and confrontational attitude have already made her a polarizing figure among fans. Some believe she is intentionally courting controversy to gain attention, while others argue that her comments have crossed the line of basic respect.

This season of Bigg Boss 19 follows the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, where contestants themselves handle house decisions and consequences. With growing public outrage, all eyes are now on how the housemates and showrunners will respond to Malti’s latest outburst.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV every night at 10:30 PM and streams on JioCinema from 9 PM. As tensions rise in the house, viewers are expecting the next episode to address the controversy that has already taken social media by storm.