September 2: Baila Pola 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Photos To Share On This Special Day

Baila Pola is a thanksgiving festival celebrated by the farmers of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen as they play an important role in the life of farmers. It falls on Pithori Amavasya (the new moon day) in the month of Shravan Masam. Usually it is celebrated in the month of August or September. This year (2024), the festival is celebrated on September 2, i.e. Monday.

In Maharashtra, the festival is celebrated with much joy and happiness. The two-day festival is called Motha Pola and the second day is called Tanha Pola. Baila Pola is celebrated in a huge way in Vidarbha.

Farmers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, celebrate Baila Pola as Pola Amavasya. Farmers decorate the animals with ornaments, shawls, bells, and flowers, their horns are coloured. The procession of the decorated bulls and oxen takes place in the village and they will be taken to the field accompanied by music and dancing.

