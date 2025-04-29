April 30 Stock Market Holiday or not for Akshaya Tritiya?

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 is near, and investors and stock market watchers are curious to know if the Indian stock market will be open or closed on April 30. As per the official BSE website, the stock market will be open on April 30, 2025, even though Akshaya Tritiya is a very auspicious and sacred day for Hindu people.

Verifying the Stock Market Holidays 2025 List

Investors can refer to the list of stock market holidays 2025 on the BSE website to schedule their trading operations accordingly. The list states that there are three stock market holidays in April 2025: Mahavir Jayanti on April 10, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, and Good Friday on April 18.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays

Following April, the next stock market holiday will be on May 1, 2025, for Maharashtra Day. This will be the sole stock market holiday in May 2025. The Indian stock market will then continue to operate until August 15, 2025, when Independence Day will be celebrated. Other stock market holidays in 2025 are Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra on October 2, Diwali on October 21, and Christmas on December 25.

Trading on Akshaya Tritiya

As the stock market remains open on April 30, the investors can schedule their trading activities as normal. But as a precaution, it's always advisable to know the market timings and schedule accordingly.

Akshaya Tritiya Significance

Akshaya Tritiya is a major Hindu festival, and it's held as an auspicious day for the purchase of gold and other precious commodities. Akshaya Tritiya will fall on April 30, 2025, and puja muhurat is between 05:41 AM and 12:18 PM.

In conclusion, the Indian stock market will be open on Akshaya Tritiya 2025, and the investors can schedule their trading activity accordingly. It's always best to verify the holidays for the stock market and schedule in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

