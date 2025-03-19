April 2025 Holidays: List of Public Holidays in India

As we enter April 2025, we are welcomed by various holidays and festivals. The month ahead is sure to be a respite for students and working professionals alike, as there are several public holidays in the pipeline. With Ram Navami to Ambedkar Jayanti, April 2025 has its fair share of important festivals that will prove to be just the thing for people to relax and unwind.

The month starts with Ram Navami on April 6, 2025, Sunday. This important Hindu holiday will have schools, colleges, and government institutions closed throughout the nation. Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated by the Jain community on April 10, 2025, Thursday, which is the birthday of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

The Baisakhi festival will be observed on April 13, 2025, Sunday, which is an important festival in Punjab, Haryana, and much of North India. It is also the New Year for Sikhism. The next day, April 14, 2025, Monday, will witness the nation observe Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, the birthday of the maker of the Constitution.

Bank Holidays in April 2025

Banks and government offices will also be closed on certain days in April 2025. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks will be closed on:

April 6, 2025 (Sunday) - Ram Navami

April 10, 2025 - Mahavir Jayanti

April 13, 2025 - Baisakhi (Holiday as per states)

April 14, 2025 - Ambedkar Jayanti and Tamil New Year

Banks are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Plan Your Trip

With four significant holidays lined up in April 2025, people can plan short trips with their families. One can enjoy a 3-4 day trip by combining weekends and holidays. Those looking for a quick getaway can consider nearby hill stations like Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, Shimla, or Darjeeling. For those interested in a religious trip, places like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Haridwar, Ujjain, Vaishno Devi, and Tirupati Balaji are excellent options.

Also read: March 19 Holiday or not?