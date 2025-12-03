Andhra Pradesh December 2025 School Holiday List

Students in Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive holidays in December 2025 for Christmas celebrations and weather-related breaks. Parents and students are advised to stay prepared for the official notification from the education department regarding the holiday schedule.

On December 25, 2025, all government and private schools across the state will remain closed in observance of Christmas. Christian minority schools are planning a longer break from December 21 to December 28 so students can participate in Christmas events, spend time with family, and enjoy the festive season.

Some private schools may also extend the holidays by an additional two or three days based on their academic calendar. Due to recent cyclone conditions, several schools have already declared weather-related holidays.

Expected Holidays in Andhra Pradesh, December 2025:

December 21–28, 2025 – Extended Christmas break in Christian minority schools

December 25, 2025 – Official Christmas holiday for all government and private schools

Private schools – May add 2–3 extra days depending on school management decisions

December 2025 will bring a cheerful and refreshing winter break, giving students time to relax and celebrate with their loved ones. Parents and students should await official notifications and enjoy the holidays safely and happily.