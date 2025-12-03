Saudi Madinah Bus Accident: Lone Survivor Abdul Shoeb Returns to Hyderabad!

Twenty-four-year-old Mohammed Abdul Shoeb, the only survivor from Hyderabad of the tragic Madinah bus-tanker crash that killed dozens of pilgrims, returned to the city on Tuesday after completing medical treatment abroad. Shoeb landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport accompanied by his elder brother and an official from the Haj Committee.

Shoeb, a resident of Jhirra in Asifnagar, had sustained serious injuries when the bus he was travelling in collided with a diesel tanker near Madinah on November 17. His parents and other family members travelling with him did not survive the accident.

While undergoing treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, Shoeb was looked after by a team that included a Hyderabad-born doctor, and he was later discharged once the doctors declared him stable.

Before his departure from Saudi Arabia, Shoeb visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, with assistance from the Indian Consulate, to offer prayers and visited graves of some of the victims at Jannatul Baqi. On arrival in Hyderabad, he appeared emotional but was comforted by relatives who welcomed him at the airport.

Shoeb told reporters that he was recovering and recalled that the bus was stationary when the tanker struck. He thanked everyone who helped him and his family during the difficult period, including state leaders and community representatives.

Though survived the horror, Shoeb is expected to require regular medical check-ups and wound care now that he is back. Authorities and his family are arranging transport and support as he resumes life in Hyderabad.