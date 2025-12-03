Hyderabad Road Accident: What Caused Multi-Vehicle Crash at Malakpet?

A major accident occurred in Hyderabad’s Malakpet area on Wednesday when a speeding tipper truck reportedly lost control and triggered a multi vehicle collision near Tirumala Hills. According to police, the truck is suspected to have suffered a brake failure while travelling downhill. It first rammed into a road divider before crashing into a lorry and a bus moving in the same direction.

The impact caused significant damage to all three vehicles and brought traffic to a standstill on the busy stretch. Traffic police and local teams rushed to the spot to clear the debris and divert vehicles to ease congestion.

Despite the intensity of the crash, no casualties have been reported so far. Several passengers sustained minor injuries but are said to be safe. Authorities believe overspeeding combined with mechanical failure may have led to the accident.

The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and the condition of heavy vehicles operating in the city. Officials have urged drivers, especially those operating tippers and commercial vehicles, to conduct proper maintenance checks and follow speed limits to prevent such accidents.