5-Day Workweek for Bank Employees: Saturdays holiday!

Indian bank employees for long have been demanding a shorter workweek. And now, it seems, this need will finally be fulfilled. Sources close to the matter confirm that the government is contemplating introducing a 5-day workweek for bank employees while they will get two days off on Saturdays and Sundays.

If this were to be implemented, then bank employees would work only 5 days a week and would have the other two days off. However, to compensate for the shorter workweek, they would have to work an additional 40 minutes on the days they are working.

Presently, it is so that banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, whereas the first and third Saturdays of every month are working days. If the said proposal is made effective, it would mean all Saturdays are closed days for employees of banks.

The Indian Banks' Association along with the union of bank employees have already mutually agreed upon it, which will be sent for approval from RBI and the Government.

This would be a boon to the bank employees but would cause some inconvenience to the customers who depend on banking services on Saturdays. It is, however, a fact that many countries have already reduced the working hours of their employees and have achieved good results.

This is expected to be announced in the budget, expected to be presented on February 1 by the Finance Minister of the country, Nirmala Sitharaman. If implemented, it will be a milestone for Indian bank employees and may set precedents for several others.

Also read: February 1 Bank holiday or not due to Budget 2025?