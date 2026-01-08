2026 Holiday Calendar: Best Long Weekend Leave Plan for the Entire Year

The new year has just begun, and before we know it, the first week of 2026 has already slipped by. With Sankranti season kicking in, employees working far from home are already thinking about one thing—how to plan their leaves smartly.

Instead of waiting for holidays to surprise you, a little planning can turn your entire year into a collection of long, relaxing breaks. With just a strategic use of your available leaves, you can turn ordinary weekends into extended vacations—perfect for quick getaways or even international trips.

Here’s your complete 2026 leave-planning guide to help you make the most out of every festival, public holiday, and weekend.

January – Start the Year with Big Breaks

Sankranti falls on January 14. If you take leave on the 15th and 16th, your break stretches into a 5-day holiday thanks to the weekend. Some offices provide a 3-day Sankranti break by default, making it even easier.

Toward the month-end, January 24 and 25 fall on a weekend, followed by Republic Day on the 26th. Without applying for any leave, you get three days off. Add a day off on the 27th, and suddenly you have a long, refreshing break.

February – A Short but Sweet Break

February 14 and 15 mark the weekend, with Maha Shivaratri on the 15th. Apply for leave on the 16th, and enjoy a 3-day break.

March – Extend Your Holi Celebrations

With February 28 and March 1 forming a weekend, apply for leave on March 2 and 3. Holi on March 4 completes a comfortable 4-day holiday stretch.

April – Good Friday Weekend

Apply for leave on April 2. Good Friday on the 3rd flows into the weekend, giving you four consecutive days to unwind.

May – Labour Day Bonus

May 1 is a holiday. With the weekend immediately after it, taking one day off on May 4 gives you a neat 4-day break.

June & July – Lighter Months

These months offer fewer opportunities for extended breaks, but they’re ideal for planning internal work or saving leaves for later in the year.

August – The Big Vacation Window

August is perfect for a longer trip. The 8th and 9th are weekend days. Apply for leave from the 10th to 14th and enjoy another weekend on the 15th and 16th. With Independence Day right in the middle, this stretch is ideal for major travel plans.

September – Vinayaka Chaturthi Benefits

Vinayaka Chavithi arrives on Monday, September 14. Combined with the weekend before it, you get three days of downtime.

In cities like Hyderabad, immersion day often comes with a holiday. If immersion falls on September 22, and the weekend is on the 19th and 20th, a leave on the 21st turns it into a longer 4-day break.

October – Two Holiday Clusters

October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) falls on a Friday, rolling straight into the weekend. Taking leave on the 5th adds one more day to your break.

Dussehra on October 20 allows another long break if you take leave on October 19.

November – Diwali Delight

November 7 and 8 are weekend days, and Diwali falls on the 8th. Add a leave on November 9, and you get three peaceful days for celebrations or travel.

Many workplaces also declare Bhai Dooj a holiday, turning it into a 4-day stretch.

December – Perfect for Year-End Trips

Christmas on December 25 arrives with a weekend, giving you three days off.

If you take leave on the four days between December 19–20 and Christmas weekend, you can build a 9-day holiday—great for a long-awaited vacation.

Final Note

Most employees get around 12 casual leaves a year. With careful planning, those leaves can help you enjoy multiple long holidays throughout 2026. Festival holidays may vary by state and workplace, so make adjustments accordingly.

Use this plan as your guide and start locking in your leave dates—you deserve a year filled with travel, rest, and unforgettable experiences

Also read: Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer Review: Naveen Polishetty's Sankranti Riot