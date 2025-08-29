15-Day Bank Holidays in September 2025: Check State-Wise List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the list of bank holidays in September 2025. The bank holidays coincide with festivals such as Karma Puja, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Indrajatra, and Durga Puja. Even if the banks are closed on these days, customers can avail digital banking facilities.

Bank Holidays in September 2025

The following are the bank holidays in September 2025:

September 3: Holiday for Karma Puja in Ranchi

September 4: First Onam holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

September 5: Id-E-Milad / Milad-Un-Nabi / Thiruvonam / Ganesh Chaturthi / Indrajatra holiday in various cities

September 6: Indrajatra / Gangtok holiday in Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, and Srinagar

September 12: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi holiday in Jaipur, Jammu, and Srinagar

September 22: Navratra Sthapna holiday in Jaipur

September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji holiday in Jaipur

September 29: Maha Saptami / Durga Puja holiday in various cities

September 30: Maha Ashtami / Durga Ashtami / Durga Puja holiday in various cities

Second and Fourth Saturdays Off

All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will be closed on September 13 and September 27, being the second and fourth Saturdays of September 2025.

Digital Banking Services Available

While banks will remain shut on these holidays, customers can continue to use digital banking services like net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs. However, clearing of cheques and other physical banking services regulated by the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be conducted on these days.

National Holidays

The following national holidays are in September 2025, when all banks will remain shut in India:

September 7 (Sunday)

September 14 (Sunday)

September 21 (Sunday)

September 28 (Sunday)

Moreover, banks will remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, i.e., September 13 and September 27.

Also read: School Holidays in September 2025: Onam, Navratri, Dussehra, Milad-un-Nabi