Congress leader says Kerala BJP's Krishnakumar lied in election affidavits

Palakkad, Aug 29 (IANS) Kerala BJP vice president C. Krishnakumar is facing mounting troubles, with Congress leader Sandeep Warrier levelling fresh allegations of dishonesty in election affidavits, even as the senior leader battles a sexual assault complaint filed by a relative.

Warrier was a firebrand BJP leader who last year joined the Congress party. He has accused Krishnakumar of repeatedly misleading voters and the Election Commission over financial liabilities.

“Krishnakumar has lied in all five elections he contested. He denied having any GST liability, claimed he had no contracts with companies, and even stated falsely that he held no shares in any firm. But the GST department itself issued a letter confirming dues against a company in which he is a shareholder,” said Warrier.

Calling the claims of ‘no dues’ “completely false,” Warrier asked whether the Election Commission had colluded in shielding such irregularities.

He said he would approach the court for action, while adding that similar complaints have been filed against another BJP leader at the state level.

These fresh accusations come at a time when Krishnakumar is already under pressure following a sexual assault complaint made by a close relative.

In her petition to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the survivor alleged that Krishnakumar abused her years ago and that her grievance, submitted earlier to senior RSS leaders, was ignored.

She demanded his expulsion, saying he lacked the moral authority to lead protests against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is also facing sexual harassment charges.

Krishnakumar has rejected the complaint, claiming it stemmed from a family property dispute and accused Congress of conspiracy.

Warrier countered this defence, calling it “outright property grabbing”, and noted that the Prime Minister’s Office had already ordered an inquiry into Krishnakumar in April this year.

He also condemned the BJP leader for revealing the survivor’s identity, stressing that she continues to face harassment online.

The BJP has confirmed receipt of the complaint, with Chandrasekhar promising to consider action.

However, party workers in Palakkad have rallied in support of Krishnakumar, putting up posters dismissing the allegations as politically motivated.

With questions over both financial integrity and personal conduct now converging, the controversies around Krishnakumar have intensified political tensions in Kerala, where issues of accountability and morality are dominating the public debate.

