Nation first, business later: Major sponsor withdraws from India-Pakistan WCL semifinal

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) With India and Pakistan once again set to meet in the World Championship of Legends semifinals, there is a question mark on the fate of the game as the top sponsor of the tournament announced that it will not be "associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL."

WCL's one of the main sponsors EaseMyTrip pulled out of the India-Pakistan WCL semifinal, reaffirming its longstanding policy of non-participation in any match involving Pakistan.

"We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. @EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism.

"The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later, Always," Nishant Pitti, co-founder of the travel-tech company said in a statement.

Earlier, the India-Pakistan league stage clash was officially called off, following strong objections from Indian players and a principal tournament sponsor in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, which escalated military tensions between both nations.

"Despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with WCL, our stance has always been clear—EaseMyTrip will not be associated with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan,” the company posted. “We proudly continue to support the India Champions but will not support or promote any match that includes Pakistan. This position was unambiguously communicated to the WCL team from the start. Bharat First. Always,' EaseMyTrip had said.

