Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat commences in Varanasi with national participation

Varanasi, July 19 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Saturday inaugurated a two-day Youth Spiritual Summit at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi under the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat (Drug-Free Youth for a Developed India)'.

The summit seeks to harness the power of spiritual values and youth leadership to combat drug abuse, marking the beginning of a nationwide youth-driven movement for a drug-free India.

The programme has drawn participation from organisations working on drug de-addiction across the country. Youth delegates present at the event described the initiative as timely and transformative for the nation’s youth.

Sumit, a young attendee from Varanasi, said, “This is important, as today we are seeing that many youths are getting involved in substance abuse. It’s critical to raise awareness.”

Echoing the sentiment, Darsh, another participant, added, “This programme is a step in the right direction. It will definitely help raise awareness among young people and motivate them to stay away from addiction.”

“Youth are the future of India. Nothing is possible without them,” said Nilag Agarwal, another youth delegate.

“Raising awareness through such initiatives is essential. 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' will surely help in achieving our national goals.”

Manwar Singh Rawat also weighed in, saying, “It’s very important to spread awareness. Intoxication is extremely harmful for people, and this summit is a much-needed initiative.”

The summit will be attended by several dignitaries, including Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nikhil Khadse, along with senior ministers from Uttar Pradesh.

The event will conclude on July 20 with the unveiling of the 'Kashi Declaration', a document that will outline a strategic action plan for achieving a drug-free India.

Over 500 youth delegates representing more than 100 spiritual and socio-cultural organisations from across the nation are participating in the summit.

Structured as an immersive experience in learning and leadership, the summit will feature four plenary sessions focussing on the psychological and social impacts of addiction, strategies for dismantling drug networks, grassroots activism, and the creation of a road map for a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'.

These sessions will include expert keynote speeches, interactive workshops, and whiteboard forums designed to foster youth-led innovation.

Set against the spiritual backdrop of the River Ganga, the event is designed to combine cultural engagement with policy dialogue, forming a collective resolve rooted in India’s traditions and moral heritage.

