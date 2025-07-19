Raghav Juyal to play Jackie Shroff’s son in ‘King’

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal will be seen playing the son of antagonist Jackie Shroff’s son in the upcoming film “King” starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

A source close to IANS, said: “Raghav Juyal is in the film King. He will be playing the son of actor Jackie Shroff, who is essaying the role of an antagonist in the upcoming film.”

The source also shared that major portions of the film have been shot and the work on leftover scenes will take place in October.

“The crew has shot for the major portion. They will now shoot the leftover scenes in October and some parts next year,” he added.

“King” is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with an ensemble cast.

Abhishek will be seen playing the antagonist. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in July almost confirmed Abhishek starring in the upcoming movie.

This will be the first time Suhana and SRK will be seen starring in a film together. The father-daughter duo previously appeared together in a commercial directed by Aryan Khan

Raghav celebrated his 34th birthday on July 10 and celebrated it while working. The 'Kill' actor was in a dubbing studio, working on one of his upcoming projects on his birthday.

Raghav had shared, "I feel grateful to be working on my birthday. For me, being busy doing what I love is the best kind of celebration. Every year I grow a little more as an artist, and it feels good to be on that journey even today.”

“I'm happiest when I'm creating, learning, and pushing myself — and that's the energy I want to carry forward."

Raghav was last seen on screen in the 2024 film “Yudhra”, an action thriller film directed by Ravi Udyawar.

The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, alongside Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun and Shilpa Shukla.

