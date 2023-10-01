Narco terror module busted at J&K's Ramban, 30 kg cocaine seized

Jammu, Oct 1 (IANS) Speeding up its campaign against the drug menace, Jammu and Kashmir Police intercepted a vehicle at Railway Chowk, Banihal in Ramban district coming from Kashmir towards Jammu and seized about 30 kg cocaine, having approximate value of Rs 300 crore in the international market and apprehended two persons, officials said on Sunday.

|This operation was developed on intelligence generated by SSP Ramban and her team who have been continuously waging war against drug smugglers and peddlers. A large number of notorious peddlers and smugglers have already been booked by the team of Ramban police," police said.

"Total 104 cases have been registered in 2022, and 36 in 2023 till date in which 2,500 kg poppy straw, 30 kg cocaine, 10 kg charas, 200 grams heroin and 200 tablets were recovered. 158 accused have been arrested and 33 detained under PIT NDPS."

