Nalin Prabhat posted as special DGP J&K, to succeed RR Swain

Srinagar, Aug 15 (IANS) Consequent upon his inter cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT, IPS officer Nalin Prabhat was appointed as Jammu and Kashmir's Special Director General of Police with orders to succeed the present DGP, R.R. Swain after the latter’s superannuation on September 30.

According to an order passed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Nalin Prabhat has been appointed Special Director General (SDG), Jammu & Kashmir Police with immediate effect and till September 30.

This “Consequent upon joining the AGMUT Cadre on inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh Cadre, Sh. Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:1992) is hereby posted to Jammu & Kashmir as Special Director General (SDG), Jammu & Kashmir Police with immediate effect and till 30.09.2024”.

The Home Ministry order further says that upon the retirement of R.R. Swain on September 30, 2024, Nalin Prabhat will take over as the DGP J&K.

Prabhat has served at various posts in J&K as DIG, IGP and additional DG CRPF.

He has remained at the forefront of fighting militancy in the union territory for which he won many decorations, including the Police Medal for Gallantry with 2nd Bar (that means three times), Parakram Padam, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Antrik Suraksha Padak, Antrik Suraksha Padak (J&K), Police (Special Duty) Medal with Bar (J&K).

Given his experience in handling law and order and militancy in the erstwhile state and later the union territory, Nalin Prabhat is not new to Jammu and Kashmir.

The challenges for the new DGP are not a few. The state's law and order situation is under control, but the terror activities backed by groups in Pakistan pose a challenge. The J&K Police are at the forefront of fighting the terror elements in the UT and together with the Army and the paramilitary forces have been involved in the anti-terrorist operations.

