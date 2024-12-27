NABL-QCI appoints Dr. Sandip Shah as chairperson

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI) has appointed Dr. Sandip Shah, an eminent medical professional, as the Chairperson, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday.

Dr. Shah, the founder of Neuberg Supratech Reference Laboratories is a Gold Medalist in MD Pathology and Bacteriology from B.J. Medical College, in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. He comes with more than three decades of experience in healthcare.

He also has an extensive academic and professional background in pathology, molecular biology, and transplant immunology.

He is currently the Joint Managing Director at Neuberg Diagnostics and also serves as the Honorary Director at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Center.

“Dr. Shah succeeds Prof. Subbanna Ayyappan in this role, bringing over 35 years of expertise in healthcare and diagnostics with a distinguished career in pathology, molecular biology, and transplant immunology,” the Ministry said.

Shah played an instrumental role in conceptualising and launching India's first drive-through Covid testing facility. The facility conducted over 3,500 tests at a single site.

He has also contributed to healthcare innovation as a CAP Inspector and a visiting faculty member at IIM Ahmedabad.

Shah has been a significant figure at NABL. He previously served as the Chair of the Medical Labs Accreditation Improvement Committee (MLAIC).

NABL works to improve the quality of testing and calibration services. It ensures trust in the products and services used by consumers, businesses, and regulators.

Its services play a critical role in improving the global competitiveness of Indian industry and ensuring consumer safety.

The QCI, a premier autonomous body, is responsible for creating a Quality Mindset and envisions to ensure quality across products and services that touch every citizen.

