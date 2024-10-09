Nabin challenges Tejashwi to prove statement on house wrong after Bihar LoP threatens legal action

Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) After Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav threatened to send legal notices to leaders who accused him of removing equipment from his official bungalow, Nitin Nabin, Urban Development Minister in the Nitish Kumar government on Wednesday challenged the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly to prove him wrong.

"I want to ask Tejashwi to prove my claims wrong," said the BJP MLA from Bakipur.

Nabin emphasised that there was evidence supporting allegations of missing items from the bungalow.

“The electrical wiring and taps were removed from the bungalow that had been allotted to Tejashwi. We have videos of the bungalow, and these have been submitted to the Building Construction Department,” Nabin said.

He further pointed to Tejashwi Yadav's frequent court appearances due to various legal cases.

Shrawan Kumar, Rural Development Minister in the Bihar government and JD(U) leader stated that once a fully furnished government bungalow is allotted, it should be returned in the same condition when vacated.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, responded firmly to the allegations that he had allegedly replaced new air conditioners and other equipment with old ones in the official bungalow he vacated.

During a media interaction at Patna airport on Tuesday evening, Yadav said, “I will send legal notices to those making these accusations.”

He stated that the claims were baseless and intended to tarnish his image.

Yadav criticised the allegations as unfounded and challenged those who made the claims, demanding a public apology.

He emphasised that news should not be based on mere accusations without evidence.

“Whoever gave statements on this should apologise publicly, or I will send legal notices to them. They have tried to tarnish my image," Yadav asserted.

He defended himself by stating that he had video recordings documenting the condition of the bungalow both when he entered and vacated the residence.

Yadav said these recordings had already been provided to the Building Construction Department.

Yadav further claimed that the accusations were politically motivated, particularly by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to damage his and his party's image.

He mentioned that legal action was being considered, and he had consulted his lawyer based on the evidence he possessed, including the video recordings.

