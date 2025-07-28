Nabanna turned into virtual fortress over ‘March to state secretariat’ rally by job-losing teachers

Kolkata, July 28 (IANS) The Howrah City Police has turned the West Bengal Secretariat Nabanna at Mandirtala into a virtual fortress over the proposed 'March to the state secretariat' organised by a joint forum of job-losing teaching, non-teaching staff in state run schools and government employees.

All arrangements have been made to stop the march at a distance from the state secretariat Nabanna, as called by the joint forum, whose associates are determined to proceed with the protest rally despite the Calcutta High Court denying permission for the same last week.

The police have been active since Monday morning to maintain the law and order situation. Heavy iron barricades have been installed at three main locations in Howrah city to prevent protesters from defying court orders and taking out processions.

Arrangements have been made to block various important points leading to the state secretariat. The three main entrances to the city leading to Nabanna have been sealed with large iron barricades since morning.

Iron and concrete barricades have been installed near the Railway Museum adjacent to Howrah Station, the Ramkrishnapur Ghat Gate on Foreshore Road, and the Bangabashi intersection on GT Road. At the same time, large iron guardrails have been kept ready for barricading near Shibpur Kazipara intersection and Nabanna.

A platform of jobless teachers and government employees had given a call for a march to Nabanna, demanding reinstatement of 26,000 school teachers and staff, recruitment for primary teachers, and a hike in Dearness Allowance.

The Calcutta High Court, however, banned gathering for the march while hearing an appeal of a business organisation in Mangalahat.

Following the court's directive, the Howrah City Police have not given any permission for this march to Nabanna Abhiyan. Despite this, the organisations are determined to take to the streets to press for their demands.

Convenor of the Joint Forum of State Government Employees, Bhaskar Ghosh, said that they would take out their protest from Shahid Minar in Kolkata. "If we are stopped in Howrah, then we will start our protest demonstrations there," he added.

Meanwhile, in view of the possible protest march, about 2,000 policemen have been deployed to prevent illegal gatherings. Three water cannons are also being kept ready. About 10 drones will be flown by the Howrah City Police to keep a watch on the processions and gatherings.

On Sunday, Howrah City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Tripathi clarified that the police did not permit the march as there is a court ban on it.

"Even after this, if anyone gathers for the 'march to Nabanna', the Howrah City Police will declare them illegal and take strict legal action," he said.

