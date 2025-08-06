Mumbai Muscle dominate opening day of Pro Panja League season 2

Gwalior, Aug 6 (IANS) Mumbai Muscle established commanding leadership on the opening day of the Pro Panja League season 2, securing their position at the top of the standings with an impressive performance.

The inaugural day of competition at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports witnessed intense arm wrestling action, with Mumbai Muscle leading the points table, followed by Kiraak Hyderabad in second position, Sher E Ludhiana holding third place, and MP Hathodas rounding out the standings. The prestigious event was organised by co-founders Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani.

The first fixture undercard featured a thrilling encounter between Mumbai Muscle and MP Hathodas. In the 60kg category, Ashish Mehta faced off against Akash Handique, with Akash emerging victorious in a closely contested 2-1 battle.

The 80kg category saw Ishan Kashyap take on Vethozo Lohe, where Vethozo dominated with a convincing 2-0 victory. The 70kg category brought together Raymond and Muzahid Shaikh, with Raymond securing a hard-fought 2-1 win to close out the undercard action.

The second fixture undercard showcased the rivalry between Kiraak Hyderabad and Sher E Ludhiana. In the heavyweight 100kg division, Amit Singh faced Shivam Rajput, with Amit Singh claiming a decisive 2-0 victory.

The 60kg category featured Naveen MV against Adarsh MM, where Naveen secured another 2-0 triumph for Kiraak Hyderabad. However, Sher E Ludhiana struck back in the 55kg category as Senebi defeated Savita Kumari with a 2-0 scoreline.

The main card action elevated the competition to new heights. In the first main card fixture between Mumbai Muscle and MP Hathodas, Kyle Cummings delivered a masterful performance against Rino Thomas, securing a dominant 10-0 victory.

Jogendra Yadav continued Mumbai Muscle's momentum with a commanding 5-0 win over Tridip Medhi. The fixture also featured Rajendra Mahor competing against Niranjan Singh in what proved to be another exciting matchup.

The second main card fixture between Kiraak Hyderabad and Sher E Ludhiana produced spectacular results across all categories. Stewe Thomas opened the proceedings with an impressive 5-0 victory over Sivajith Janardhan. Madhura KN followed with a dominant 10-0 triumph against Manorama Bisht, showcasing exceptional technique and power.

The final bout saw Devendra Yadav face Mohan Sharma, with Mohan Sharma securing a comprehensive 10-0 victory to conclude the evening's main card action.

