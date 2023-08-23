Mumbai: Man held for decamping with luxury watches worth Rs 26 lakh

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Mumbai police have apprehended a 47-year-old man, identified as Suresh Bhai Rathod, who was employed at a watch showroom, for his alleged involvement in a theft case involving luxury watches worth Rs 26 lakh.

The arrest was made on Monday from the suburban area in Gorai, according to an official statement.

The incident unfolded when Rathod was entrusted by his employer to deliver luxury watches valued at Rs 26 lakh to a customer on August 18. But instead of completing the delivery as assigned, the accused vanished along with the expensive timepieces, leaving behind a trail of missing valuables.

Upon receiving a formal complaint from the affected party, the Mumbai Police promptly launched an investigation and registered an FIR against Rathod. The police were able to trace Rathod to a hotel in Gorai, leading to his arrest.

The accused now faces charges under Section 408 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to criminal breach of trust, along with other relevant provisions of the law.

The stolen watches, valued at Rs 26 lakh, have been successfully recovered by the police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.