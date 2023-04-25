Multiple countries interested in hosting 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Geneva (Switzerland), April 25 (IANS) FIFA has announced that it had received a total of four expressions of interest from member associations to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands expressed their interest in jointly hosting the tournament. The United States and Mexico also want to stage the tournament together. Brazil and South Africa informed FIFA with their separate intentions, a Xinhua report said.

FIFA will send the bidding agreement to the interested member associations and they need to return it before May 19, 2023, to confirm their involvement.

The FIFA Congress on May 17, 2024, will make the decision on the hosts.

