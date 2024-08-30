MUDA case: K'taka BJP demands Siddaramaiah's resignation on moral grounds

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Friday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam matter, on "moral grounds".

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, BJP Legislative Council member N. Ravikumar called for a CBI investigation into the matter.

"Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should not have acquired 14 sites. However, he did. The Constitution is more important than a site. CM Siddaramaiah should take action based on the technical committee report."

He questioned Siddaramaiah's claim that the BJP government gave the 14 sites.

"Even after the order was revoked, how did they receive the 14 sites? This is a serious matter," he stated.

Ravikumar mentioned that CM's wife Parvathi's site number is listed as 1,501, and so far, sites have been allocated up to 13,255.

"The allocation of sites from 1,501 to the current number (now 14,842) is illegal. Conduct an investigation; are you above investigation? Is your word the ultimate? Are you beyond question?" he challenged CM Siddaramaiah.

He also said that if the BJP, JD-S, or the Congress leaders committed any mistake, action should be taken against them.

"The Chief Minister should have returned the plots. Does Siddaramaiah have one set of laws while the rest of the state has another? In Mysuru, 87,000 applicants did not receive sites. Are there separate laws for them and for you?" questioned Ravikumar.

Ravikumar said that many such irregularities have come to light.

"During the BJP-led government, when Basavaraj Bommai was the Chief Minister, a technical expert committee was formed to investigate such cases. The committee's report was submitted to the government on November 3, 2023, and it contains details of irregularities in MUDA," Ravikumar said, challenging the government to release this report.

He also criticised the CM for evading discussion on the matter even in the Assembly.

"Outside, you mock BJP leaders, saying they have no other work," the BJP leader remarked.

During the MUDA meeting on September 14, 2020, a decision was taken to allocate sites in a 50:50 ratio as compensation, even as the acquisition process had not been completed or compensation had not been given for plots used for layout construction.

He further stated that the 14 sites were allocated based on the decision made on November 20, 2020. When the BJP pointed out that these allocations were illegal, CM Siddaramaiah stated he would return the plots.

However, Siddaramaiah asked for Rs 62 crore, the market value, in return for the sites. Ravikumar also urged action against those who had illegally allocated the 14 sites.

Ravikumar also released audio recordings of the discussions, while maintaining his claim that 14 sites were allotted.

