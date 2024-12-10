Mrunal Thakur seen enjoying the ‘sweater weather’

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur is seen enjoying the “sweater weather” as she shares a selfie.

Mrunal took to Instagram stories, where she posted a selfie. In the picture, the actress is seen looking into the camera dressed in a black turtleneck and pouting. The actress completed her look with chunky sunglasses, small hoop earrings and her hair tied into a high ponytail.

For the caption, she wrote: “Sweater weather.”

On December 9, the actress celebrated one year of her film “Hi Nanna” with unseen images and videos from the shoot.

Mrunal took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel video. The clip has her look test, videos from the sets, moments shared with her co-stars, dubbing sessions and a few glimpses of her behind-the-scenes moments among many others.

“Happy 1 year #teamhinana,” she wrote as the caption.

“Hi Nanna” released in 2023. The Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by Shouryuv and also stars Nani. The film was officially announced in January 2023 under the tentative title Nani 30, as it is Nani's 30th film as the lead actor, and the official title was announced in July 2023. It was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Coonoor, and wrapped by late-September 2023.

The film told the tale of a loving father and his adorable 6-year-old daughter. The duo find their lives taking a dramatic turn when the woman he loves marries someone else.

Mrunal recently featured in the sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD,” where she shared screen space with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

The actress was seen shooting in the scenic locales of Uttarakhand for a yet-untitled romantic film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has “Son of Sardaar 2” with Ajay Devgn, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and a comedy venture featuring Varun Dhawan under the direction of David Dhawan.

She also has an upcoming film “Pooja Meri Jaan” in the lineup.

