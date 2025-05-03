MP: Three killed in two road accidents; CM announces ex-gratia

Bhopal, May 2 (IANS) Three persons died and five others injured in two separate road accidents in Badnagar of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

Two bikers died when their bike collided with a dumper in Kajlana village under Badnagar police station area of Ujjain district.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while sharing the news announced a financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of the deceased.

Two other persons received severe injuries in the accident.

The accident occurred on Thursday.

After post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased, while the injured continue to receive medical care, Mahendra Singh Parmar, State Divisional Officer (police), Bandnagar, told IANS.

The deceased have been identified as Amin Shah, resident of Badnagar, and Shiva Parmar, resident of Bherupachalna.

While two persons with same name Rajesh Chauhan, both residents of Bherupachalna, received injuries, the police officer said.

Chief Minister Yadav expressed grief over the death of the bikers on his X account and said: "The heart breaking news of a motorcycle accident in Kajlana village, Badnagar, Ujjain district, has left many in deep sorrow. Two individuals lost their lives in this tragic event, and financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each has been allocated to their families from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund. In this difficult time, I pray to "Baba Mahakal" (Lord Shiva) to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to their grieving loved ones. I also wish for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident."

In another accident, an eight-year-old girl died on Thursday evening on the Unhel-Nagda road when a speeding truck collided with an auto-rickshaw.

The accident left injuries to four family members of the victim, said the police.

The girl was travelling with her mother, aunt, and brother Rohan to a wedding in Banbana village near Nagda.

They are residents of Ravidas Nagar, Indore.

Her maternal uncle, Krishna, was driving the auto rickshaw while following her father, Balram Ajnotia, who was ahead on a bike, the police said.

The family had stopped for breakfast in Unhel before the accident.

The injured were rushed to a nearby Hospital, where the child succumbed to her injuries.

She was a fourth-grade student. After the girl's post-mortem, her body was handed over to her family.

The truck driver fled, and Unhel police are searching for him.

