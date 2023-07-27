MP: Spice trader, who committed suicide, was supposed to appear in court in cheque bounce case

Bhopal, July 27 (IANS) A 35-year-old spice trader, who allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s business capital Indore, was supposed to appear in a district court on Thursday in a cheque bounce case, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Virendra Sen had borrowed some money from three persons - Shivshankar Sharma, Sunil Raikwar and Rajpal, however, it could not be ascertained what amount of loan was taken, the police said.

“The deceased family members were asked to submit the details regarding loan amount, money returned to lenders and also if any property was usurped, however they could not furnish these details. Since the deceased had mentioned about loan and harassment in his video before the suicide, and a written suicide note was also recovered, we have booked all persons under Section 306 (Abatement of suicide),” the police said.

Before hanging self to death inside his house in Musakhedi locality, Sen had written a five-page suicide note and also filmed a video detailing his grievances to the Indore Police Commissioner.

“Money was borrowed at different times, but the exact amount could not be ascertained. Shivshankar Sharma has lodged a cheque bounce case against Sen and an arrest warrant was also issued.The accused persons have also revealed that they had given money to Sen. Three persons were arrested,” police said.

In the video that Sen had recorded just before the hanging himself to death on Tuesday, he had said, “I don’t even have money to pay an advocate’s fees. I have no option but to end my life and urge you (the Police Commissioner) not to trouble my family after my end.”

