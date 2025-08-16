MP to set up separate Board for police recruitment

Bhopal, Aug 16 (IANS) In a significant move to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's uniformed services, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the formation of a dedicated MP Police Recruitment Board.

For the year 2025, recruitment will continue to be conducted by the Staff Selection Board, Bhopal, on behalf of the new board.

From 2026 onwards, all police recruitments will be managed directly by the Police Recruitment Board.

The Chief Minister announced that recruitment for 22,500 police posts will be completed over the next three years, with 7,500 appointments each year.

The announcement came during the state-level Independence Day felicitation ceremony held at the Chief Minister's residence, where officers and employees from the Police, Jail, and City Security departments were honoured for their exemplary service.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav said the current recruitment process through the Staff Selection Board often faces delays, and to address this issue, the new MP Police Recruitment Board will be established to ensure faster, more transparent, and efficient recruitment. This phased approach aims to fill all existing vacancies in the police department and bolster its operational capacity.

In another welfare initiative, Mohan Yadav declared that widows and children of martyrs from the Police, Jail, and other state forces will be granted reservation on one additional seat in all graduate-level courses under priority categories.

He also announced that personnel deployed in VVIP security duties, including Deputy Superintendents of Police and higher officers, will receive special and risk allowances as per the Sixth Pay Commission norms.

To expedite the recruitment process and modernisation across the Home Department, CM Yadav said a joint meeting between the Home and Finance Departments will be convened soon to resolve all pending issues related to recruitment and infrastructure upgrades.

CM Yadav also said he government will eliminate Maoism from Madhya Pradesh by March 2026, describing it as a serious threat to democracy.

