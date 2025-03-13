MP seeks public opinion for ‘Vision 2047’

Bhopal, March 13 (IANS) As envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India achieve the milestone of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047, the Madhya Pradesh government is seeking public suggestions to chart the future of the state.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has launched a digital survey, 'Citizen Survey', an integral part of the ambitious 'Vision 2047' initiative, designed to engage the public in the state's endeavour.

It would be a pivotal stride in formulating a comprehensive plan for the state's development. The state’s NITI Aayog is playing a key role in readying a blueprint for Vision 2047.

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda mentioned in his budget speech on Wednesday that the state is poised to become a Rs 250 lakh crore economy by 2047.

The per capita income, the Minister said, would reach Rs 22.35 lakh. “This survey seeks to capture the aspirations and opinions of the public, ensuring their invaluable participation in shaping the future of the state,” Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said in a programme while launching the ‘vision document’ for 2047.

To facilitate wide access, a dedicated website and a QR code have been introduced, enabling citizens to contribute their ideas and perspectives.

Besides, the state government will organise essay competitions to inspire students at various schools to articulate their visions for a "Developed Madhya Pradesh @ 2047".

Furthermore, dialogues at the grassroots level, spanning district forums and Gram Panchayats, have already begun involving over 2.5 lakh citizens through ‘Jan Samvad’ programmes.

The Citizen Survey, launched recently, aspires to expand this inclusive effort. Dr Yadav expressed his firm belief in the citizens' enthusiastic participation, envisioning a state which is progressive, self-reliant, and cohesive.

The Madhya Pradesh State NITI Aayog has taken on a pivotal role in readying the vision document for "Developed Madhya Pradesh @2047".

Citizens are encouraged to actively participate in this transformative journey by visiting the Commission's website at https://mprna.mp.gov.in/vision, or by using the QR code provided for easy access.

