MP: Security ramped up ahead of Eid and Navratri in Bhopal

Bhopal, March 29 (IANS) Bhopal Police Commissioner, Harinarayanachari Mishra, said on Friday that security in the city has been strengthened in view of the upcoming religious festivals, prominently Eid and Navratri.

Mishra said that religious festivals -- Eid and then Navratri will start in next couple of days and therefore, security has been strengthened to ensure that people celebrate their festivals in a peaceful situation.

"Religious festivals, prominently Eid and Navratri will begin between March 30 and April 1. Bhopal police have prepared its plan to ensure better law and order and people celebrate the festivals in a peaceful situation," he told media persons.

He said that several rounds of meetings were held in the past few days, during which, police officials held discussion on key points, especially sensitive zones.

The in-charges of each police stations have been briefed about the challenges in the coming days and they have been asked to remain well- prepared to tackle all kinds of situation, he added.

"Recently, a high-level meeting was called, wherein the in-charges of all police stations also participated. Bhopal police are working to ensure that people from all communities and religions celebrate their festivals peacefully," Mishra said.

The presence of police personnel in the city, especially at the Chowk, market and other public places have been increased for the last couple of days, he added.

Under the guidance of senior officers, police teams, traffic personnel, and law enforcement units are conducting thorough vehicle checks, patrols, and surveillance at various checkpoints, he said.

Checkpoints and barricades have been set up at key locations for intensive checking of suspicious individuals and vehicles using the Vehicle Detection Portal, the Police Commissioner added.

Bomb detection and disposal squad as well as dog squad teams are conducting anti-sabotage checks at crowded areas, markets, bus stands, railway stations, and sensitive locations, he said.

Regular security checks are being conducted at financial institutions, banks, ATMs, and religious sites, Mishra added.

Patrolling teams (mobile units and First response vehicles) are actively monitoring markets and crowded places to ensure women's safety and prevent fraudulent activities, he said.

