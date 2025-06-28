MP: Indore police bust gang for theft, seize jewellery valued at Rs 3.5 lakh

Indore, June 28 (IANS) The Indore police have busted a gang involved in incidents of theft and arrested four members, including a minor, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The accused persons have been identified as Lekhraj, Shubham and Rahul and a minor from a residential colony when they were trying to lure passersby on the main road by offering gold and silver jewellery at cheap rates.

The busted gang was under police radar after a case of theft incident was registered at the Dwarakapuri police station in the city.

The complainant had told the police that jewellery and cash were stolen from his house.

While Dwarkapuri police team was in search of the thieves, it received a valuable input from its sources that some people were selling gold jewellery at cheap rates.

"Police received input that some people are selling gold jewellery at cheap rates, and the location was identified near residential colony under Dwarkapuri police station, which made them suspicious," Indore Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.

Upon receiving an input and confirming it, the police team decided to lay a trap to nab them.

"Cops approached them in civil dress, impersonating as buyers at Digvijaya multi society. While another police team had cornered the area so that the accused could not escape from the spot," Dandotiya added.

The police operation succeeded with the arrest of four persons.

"One of them is minor, and the action against would be taken as per the Juvenile Act. All of them have confessed their involvement in multiple theft incidents in the city for the last few months," the police officer added.

Dandotiya also told that the police have also recovered gold and silver jewellery valued at more than Rs 3.5 lakh from the accused.

"During initial inquiry, they have confessed their crime, and further investigation is underway. The police are questioning the accused on various aspects of the case," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.