MP: Harda tensions ease as curbs lifted, Karni Sena to stick to peaceful protest

Bhopal, July 14 (IANS) In Harda, Madhya Pradesh, the dust appears to be settling after a weekend of unrest sparked by a confrontation between Karni Sena activists and police. The town, which witnessed widespread protests and heavy security deployment, is gradually returning to normalcy.

District Collector Aditya Singh has lifted 163 prohibitory orders and authorised the release of those arrested during the ‘chakka jam’ demonstration.

Despite these steps, local authorities remain cautious, noting that tensions could resurface as community leaders and supporters continue to express dissent. The atmosphere, while calmer, remains under close watch.

The unrest began after Ashish Rajput, a Karni Sena official, filed a complaint alleging a fraud of Rs 18 lakh in a diamond deal involving three individuals. Police arrested one of the accused, Mohit Verma, and attempted to present him in court on Saturday. However, around 40 Karni Sena activists gathered outside the court, demanding custody of the accused and obstructing legal proceedings.

The situation escalated, prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge and arrest four individuals, including district president Sunil Rajput and complainant Ashish Rajput.

In a message posted on his X handle, Karni Sena national president Jeevan Singh Sherpur stated that the movement against injustice would continue, but without disrupting the lives of ordinary citizens.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Chouksey defended the police response through a video message on X handle, stating that the demand to hand over the accused was unconstitutional and that mild force was used only after activists misbehaved with constables at the police station.

He emphasised that the incident stemmed from a personal grievance and should not have been linked to any organisation.

The crackdown triggered widespread protests across the district, prompting the administration to impose Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (formerly Section 144) and seal Harda’s borders. More than 50 arrests were made, and additional police forces were deployed from neighbouring districts, including Betul and Khandwa.

On Monday morning, four senior Karni Sena leaders, including national president Jivan Singh Sherpur, were released conditionally in the presence of SDM Kumar Shanu Devdiya.

Sherpur was released outside the district boundary after giving a written assurance not to participate in further demonstrations.

District Collector Aditya Singh lifted 163 prohibitory orders late Sunday, signalling a cautious easing of restrictions.

Despite this, the atmosphere remains volatile, with reports of Rajput community members mobilising across the state.

Congress leaders have condemned the police action, calling it a violation of democratic rights and demanding an impartial inquiry.

As social media continues to amplify the unrest, authorities are urging restraint and vigilance. The administration has submitted a detailed report to the Home Department in Bhopal, while the Karni Sena has announced plans to continue its agitation, with a new date to be decided.

